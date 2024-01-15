Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.71 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $48,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

