Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $49.92 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $49,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.