Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $49,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.6 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

