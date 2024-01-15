Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of ONE Gas worth $49,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $60.80 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

