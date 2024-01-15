Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $49,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,919,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG opened at $147.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

