Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $47,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

