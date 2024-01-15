Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 126,244 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,411,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $47,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 447.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

