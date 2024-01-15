Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,227 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $48,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

