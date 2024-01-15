Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,316 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of KB Home worth $46,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.