Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,052 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 699,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $48,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.