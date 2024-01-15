Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,675 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $50,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $97.43 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Further Reading

