Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,517 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $50,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $318.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.