BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,694 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

