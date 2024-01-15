BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 630,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,668 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DHF opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.