BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Buys $281,814.82 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $281,814.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,266,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,915,195.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 341 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $2,230.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,968 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $71,840.40.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $73,864.35.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,090 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $20,146.80.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $133,682.67.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.6 %

DMF opened at $6.62 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 789,742 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

