Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,075,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $158,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $145,550.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 316.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

