Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 360,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $58,557.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,526,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,251,278.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,867 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 million, a P/E ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

