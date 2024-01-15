Brown Advisory Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Well by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Well by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Well by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Well by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $32,075.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,238,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,213 shares of company stock worth $113,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

