Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $182,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,476 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Sunrun Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $15.10 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

