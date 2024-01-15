Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $25,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

