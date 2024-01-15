Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $64,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $74.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

