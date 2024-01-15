Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $169.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $488.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

