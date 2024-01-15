Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $382,066.88 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CAL opened at $29.44 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 156.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

