California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of California Water Service Group worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $233,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

