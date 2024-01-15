Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,124 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.