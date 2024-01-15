Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 874 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

HWM stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

