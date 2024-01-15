Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 7,874 Shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strive 500 ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Strive 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Strive 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strive 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA STRV opened at $30.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Strive 500 ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $30.78.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

