Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

