Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $180.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

