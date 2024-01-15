Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $15.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

