Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after buying an additional 19,174,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30,237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after purchasing an additional 96,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

