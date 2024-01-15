Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.01% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDIV. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $351,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

