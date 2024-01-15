Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,295 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Global Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

