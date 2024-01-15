Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.86.

TDG stock opened at $1,032.83 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $659.59 and a 1 year high of $1,033.81. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $981.19 and a 200 day moving average of $908.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,030 shares of company stock valued at $146,732,272 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

