Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,562 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EVF opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.43.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

