Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RZG opened at $44.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

