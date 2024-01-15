Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

TY opened at $28.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

