Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

