Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,627 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFM opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $40.02.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.