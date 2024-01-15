Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

