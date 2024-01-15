Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,719 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $1,793,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a P/E ratio of -181.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

