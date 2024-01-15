Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $79,764.30 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Trading Down 10.1 %

Cano Health stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Cano Health by 620.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,463,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cano Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cano Health by 26.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,448,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cano Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

