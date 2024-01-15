Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 10.7% in December

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

