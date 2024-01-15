CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,789 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $77.19 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.