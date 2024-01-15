Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

