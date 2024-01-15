Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 64.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,271.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,229.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,036.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

