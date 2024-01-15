Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $165.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

