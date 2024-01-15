Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PPG stock opened at $145.55 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

