Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,817 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,817 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

