Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 692 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWP opened at $103.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

